Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) has filed a new preliminary prospectus for a $115M IPO.

The San Diego, CA-based biotech develops cell and gene therapies based on its proprietary platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies.

Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage P-BCMA-101, an autologous CAR-T therapy for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma. If the results are positive, the data may be sufficient to support accelerated approval in the U.S.

Candidate #2 is Phase 1-stage P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T for castration-resistant prostate cancer.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $85.5M (+104%); Net Loss: ($86.5M) (-95%); Cash Burn: ($64.4M) (-69%).

The company was on deck for its U.S. debut in January 2019 but pulled back after raising $142M in a series C round including $75M from Novartis (NYSE:NVS).