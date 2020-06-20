Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) prices a public offering of 4M depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th interest in a share of 7.00% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series E, with a liquidation preference of $25 per depositary share.

Plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, providing capital to support organic growth or growth through strategic acquisitions, financing investments, capital expenditures, investments in wholly-owned bank subsidiaries as regulatory capital, and repaying debt.

Expects offering to close on or about June 26, 2020.