The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands rules that banks including Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) can liquidate tens of millions of dollars in Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) stock owned by Luckin Chairman Charles Lu, which could weaken his control over the company as a shareholder vote approaches.

The banks are owed $324M after Lu defaulted on a margin loan facility, according to the judgment.

An accompanying order seen by the Wall Street Journal ruled that a total of 131.25M class B shares held by Primus Investments Fund LP, an entity controlled by Lu's family trust, be delivered within two business days to KPMG for liquidation.

Based on the ADSs' closing price of $3.82 on Friday, the shares are valued at ~$63M.

Lu controlled ~36.8% of Luckin's voting rights as of March this year; the liquidation would cut the number of class B shares he holds by about 25%. Class B shares have 10x the voting rights of the company's ordinary shares.

An entity controlled by Lu's sister, Suying Wong, was also ordered to wind up; the entity owns 196.88M class B Luckin shares, all of which were pledged to secure a loan.

The lenders, including Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Stanley (NYSE:GS), and Barclays Bank (NYSE:BCS), have also filed a winding-up petition in the British Virgin Islands against another entity controlled by the Lu Family Trust.

All this comes as Luckin is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 5 to vote out several directors, including Lu, and add two new independent directors.

People familiar with the company told the WSJ that even though the meeting would remove Lu, it seemed to be an effort by the chairman to hang on to control and hamper an internal probe into alleged fake sales.