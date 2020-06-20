Covid-19 top news update: U.S. cases rise 1.6%, highest in June

U.S. Covid-19 cases increased by 34K to 2.24M (Johns Hopkins, Bloomberg), up 1.6%, the highest growth rate so far in June.

Florida reported 94K Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4.5%, the most new cases for a single day.

Six members of Trump's re-election campaign's advance team tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s rally in Tulsa.

Tulsa County reported a 6.6% increase in cases on Saturday, a record 125 new cases, ahead of the rally.

Covid-19 antibodies may only last a few months, a study published Thursday in Nature Medicine showed.

The Yankees and the Mets will move their training camps from Florida to New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The move is likely related to the jump in cases in Florida.

The NIH halted its clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of Covid-19 patients. "A data and safety monitoring board met late Friday and determined that while there was no harm, the study drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalized patients with COVID-19."

Globally, cases topped 8.7M today, and deaths exceed 461,000.