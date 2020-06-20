WHO issues a dire warning

The world is entering a “new and dangerous phase” of the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the W.H.O., said in a news conference.

"Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies, but the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible," he said.

The number of new cases reported Thursday were the most in a single day so far at 150K.

Tedros says world leaders and the public need to “exercise extreme vigilance” against the virus.