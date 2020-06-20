U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali issued an order today confirming PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, as expected, authorizing $13.5B in compensation for ~70K businesses and homeowners affected by fires started by the company's transmission lines and other equipment.

The restructured PG&E will have a larger debt than when it went into bankruptcy - nearly $40B, after it agreed to settle claims from fire victims for more than $25B.

With the judge's confirmation in hand, PG&E can begin marketing $5.25B in shares as part of a plan to raise $9B through new equity to help pay for the fire-related costs; it is also raising more than $13B in the debt markets.

Earlier this week, PG&E pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for California residents killed in the 2018 Camp Fire.