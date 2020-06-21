Beijing will set up a dedicated central-government office in Hong Kong to collect intelligence and handle crimes against national security, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Provisions in the new law will supersede existing Hong Kong legislation should there be inconsistencies between them, while China's legislature would be empowered to issue judicial interpretations.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will also be able to appoint specific judges to hear national security cases.

While a timeline for enacting the law is unclear, political analysts expect it will take effect ahead of key Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on Sept. 6.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would in future treat Hong Kong as a Chinese city, rather than a semi-autonomous one, while the European Parliament voted to take China to the ICC in The Hague if the security law is ratified.

Summary: The special trade status and other privileges the U.S. grants to Hong Kong are on the line, as well as potential impacts on business confidence that have unnerved investors.

