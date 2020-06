Eskimo Pie, founded in 1920, is changing its name and marketing in the wake of nationwide protests over racial justice, following similar moves by the makers of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's.

"We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory," said Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream.

Dreyer's is the U.S. subsidiary of Froneri, a joint venture between Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and private equity company PAI Partners.