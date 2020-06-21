SBA, Treasury to release names of big PPP borrowers

Bowing to bipartisan pressure in Congress, the SBA and Treasury are releasing the names of borrowers who received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150K or more, accounting for about 73% of funds lent through the program.

"We value transparency and our fiduciary responsibility to ensure American taxpayer funds are used appropriately," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza declared.

Note: Most of the borrowers who took advantage of taxpayer-funded forgivable loans will still remain unknown. Of the roughly 4.6M borrowers in the program, about 86% took out loans worth less than $150K.