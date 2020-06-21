India's Controller General has approved generic versions of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Two domestic drugmakers, Hyderabad-based Hetero and Mumbai-based Cipla, plan to launch their offerings within a week at Rs 5,000 - 6,000 ($65 - 78) and Rs 3,000 - 4,000 ($39 - 52), respectively.

According to current Indian government guidelines, a COVID-19 patient may need five-to-six doses, implying a total treatment cost of the antiviral as low as $195.

Gilead has yet to announce the price in the U.S. but it's safe to say it will be substantially higher. Drug cost watchdog ICER issued a report last month that the medicine would be cost-effective at $4,500 per course of treatment.