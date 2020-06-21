Michigan's Gov. Whitmer wants Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to completely shut down its Line 5 pipeline after damage was discovered last Thursday on the east leg of the line that runs through the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Enbridge had closed the area after discovering that an anchor support on the east branch, which runs parallel to the western branch under the strait, had shifted from its original position, but the company says the damage affected only the anchor and not the pipeline itself, and there have not been any leaks.

The company restarted the west branch of the pipeline yesterday after an inspection found no damage.

In addition to requesting a shutdown, Whitmer wants Enbridge to provide a full damage report and a plan to prevent future damage.

Whitmer has been vocal in her efforts to shut down Line 5, including a lawsuit to stop a tunnel to the house pipeline.