"There is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of €1.9B do not exist," Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) said Monday as shares plunged another 40% to €14.65 on Germany's Tradegate exchange.

The development comes after CEO Markus Braun quit on Friday as the company scrambled to secure a financial lifeline and its search for the money hit a dead end in the Philippines.

Wirecard's stock has already tumbled 75% since auditors refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, while the firm withdrew its preliminary results for 2019/20 as well as forecasts.

It's a major hit for the Munich-based fintech success, which entered Germany's blue-chip DAX index in 2018 at the expense of Commerzbank.