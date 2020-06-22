Germany's third-richest man is threatening to scupper a €9B bailout for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) that would dilute his shares and influence at the 70-year-old airline.

Billionaire Heinz-Hermann Thiele, who owns a 15% holding in the German carrier, would only need to win a third of the vote at Thursday's virtual shareholder meeting to sink the current plan.

Thiele feels the "state is profiteering" from the collapse and will make his case to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr and the two German ministers who brokered the bailout in an online meeting today.

Analysts at Citibank see three outcomes: 1) The vote passes with Thiele's support, 2) the government withdraws its offer of a 20% stake, 3) Thiele derails the deal and expands his holding in the airline as its share price collapses.

Lufthansa shares fell as much as 9.5% on Tradegate overnight and have fallen 38% since the start of the year.

"The risks of this move outweigh the potential gains," writes Christoph Liu in a Seeking Alpha article, Lufthansa's Largest Shareholder Contemplates A Dangerous Move.