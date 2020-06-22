After "temporarily suspending" imports from U.S. poultry producer Tyson Foods, China ordered a PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) factory to close on Sunday as authorities clamp down on the food industry amid a new coronavirus cluster in Beijing.

Two of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases at the plant were from workers that had made purchases at the Xinfadi Market, where the latest outbreak in the city emerged.

The marketplace supplies more than 70% of Beijing's fresh produce and has been sealed off, while dozens of communities and schools have been forced to close.