Asian markets remain mixed as COVID-19 cases see record surge

As WHO reported record number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, markets in Asia are having a mixed reaction.

China closed down 0.1% as it kept its 1-year prime lending rate steady at 3.85%. Separately, the foreign M&A activity in China in the last 18 months has been at record levels, reports CNBC.

Hong Kong is trading down 0.6% as new security laws could be enacted by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in 3 days.