In an interview at the Oval Office, President Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan why he initially held off on imposing sanctions over the detainment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

"We were in the middle of a major trade deal. And I made a great deal, $250B potentially worth of purchases. And by the way, they're buying a lot, you probably have seen."

"And when you're in the middle of a negotiation and then all of a sudden you start throwing additional sanctions on - we've done a lot. I put tariffs on China, which are far worse than any sanction you can think of."

Last Wednesday, Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which sanctions Chinese officials over forced labor camps in Xinjiang.

