While Facebook and Google have canceled their annual developer conferences, F8 and I/O, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) feels the show must go on albeit in a different format.

The tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference will be hosted online today for the first time since it began more than three decades ago.

The biggest announcement at the event is likely to be a fundamental shift from Intel-based (NASDAQ:INTC) processors to ARM-based (ARMHF) chips that will be designed in-house for Mac desktops and laptops.

Also expected: iOS 14 and its sibling iPadOS 14, a new version of macOS, some updates for watchOS and tvOS, a refreshed Apple TV and Apple AirTags.

The livestreamed keynote address starts here at 1 p.m. ET.

"ARM-based chips are going to eat away at the core businesses of Intel and AMD," writes Trading Places Research in a Seeking Alpha article, ARMing The Mac.