Stock rally continues despite rise in coronavirus cases

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to another solid session at the open, climbing more than 1% in overnight trade, following their fourth weekly gain in five weeks.

The U.S. reported more than 30K additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of confirmed one-day infections since May 1, while Nevada, Florida, California and Arizona reported record-high single-day infections.

Investors don't seem to care given the unlikelihood of returning to lockdowns, or sentiment that downstream health effects would be worse if a shutdown was imposed.

Some are also pointing to the increased number of people tested for COVID-19 each day, which inherently leads to more diagnoses, while statistics suggest the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic.

Hospitals are further equipped to treat seriously ill patients than they were at the start of the crisis, and continued waves are likely to follow every lockdown until a vaccine is found (or herd immunity is reached).