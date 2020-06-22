James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) expects 1Q21 North America Exteriors volume to be in a range of flat to +2% Y/Y, Australia volume to be flat and Europe volume to be in a range of -14% to -11%.

The company increased and narrowed its previously outlook for 1Q21 North America Adjusted EBIT margin, from 22% - 27% to 27% - 29%.

Liquidity guidance is now updated to greater than $640M from greater than $600M at 30 June 2020 and leverage ratio guidance improved from less than 2.0x at 30 June 2020, to less than 1.80x.

Dr. Jack Truong noted, “In North America, housing market activity has steadily improved during the past seven weeks despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The better than expected underlying housing market during our Q1 FY21 combined with our continued focus on customer engagement to drive market share gains, resulted in volume growth in the second half of the first quarter. This improved volume result and our continued execution of lean manufacturing led to the increase of our Adjusted EBIT margin guidance range.”