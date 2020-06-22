Nano cap SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) is trading up 261% PM on SARS-CoV-2 virus results. The virus was inactivated when exposed to company's sintered silicon nitride powder.

"The antiviral data are consistent with the well-established anti-bacterial properties of SINTX’s silicon nitride, and with previously reported effectiveness against several single-strand RNA viruses. Additional testing at independent, outside laboratories is in progress to corroborate the effectiveness of silicon nitride against SARS-CoV-2," said CEO Dr. Sonny Bal.

Additional data will be published in a rapid-review forum.