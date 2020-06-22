FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) is up 34% premarket after announcing topline results from Phase 1 placebo-controlled study of ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), or FSD201, which enrolled 48 healthy adult men and women.

The trial sequentially tested single and multiple ascending doses ranging from 600 to 2400 mg and 600 to 1200 mg tablets, respectively, administered twice daily for 7 consecutive days.

Ultramicronized PEA was safe and well tolerated. No abnormal laboratory findings or ECGs were observed and no serious adverse events were reported.

No subjects withdrew due to an adverse event and all eligible subjects completed all doses. The pharmacokinetic profile of FSD201 in this study is still being analyzed.

The company's immediate plans for FSD201 include advancing this compound into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of COVID-19.