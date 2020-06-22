ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) will consolidate sales and marketing infrastructures for crop nutrition inputs, undertaken by a single commercial organizational unit that will be managed on a regional basis.

This change will optimize sales and marketing channels and will not impact the company's financial reporting.

Raviv Zoller, President and CEO, commented: "The consolidation of our sales and marketing efforts in the agricultural business is being undertaken as ICL continues to evaluate ways to achieve commercial excellence and increase the efficiency of our global operations. We believe that establishing a single commercial unit facing agricultural end markets will allow us to better leverage ICL's region-specific knowledge, agronomic and R&D capabilities, logistical assets, and customer relationships, as well as to enhance the global operational scale of our crop nutrition business."