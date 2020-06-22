Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is up 25% premarket on the heels of the announcement that EDP1815 will be included in the TACTIC-E clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of certain experimental therapies to prevent and treat complications of COVID-19.

Phase 2/3 TACTIC-E trial will evaluate up to 469 patients per arm at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and other leading UK clinical centres.

EDP1815 has been observed to have favorable tolerability and anti-inflammatory activity in a Phase 1b trial for psoriasis.

The primary outcome measure is a reduction in the number of patients who develop severe complications of organ failure, ventilation, or death.

Secondary outcomes include duration of stay in hospital, duration of oxygen therapy and time to clinical improvement.

Interim data are anticipated in Q4.

Additionally, if the COVID-19 trial is successful, the Company plans to investigate EDP1815 as a potential therapy for other diseases, such as influenza, in which cytokine storm and hyperinflammation play a role.