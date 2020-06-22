Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) has received a non-binding proposal from Mr. Wenbin Chen, CEO and Chairman, Mr. Ming Yan, director, and Ms. Ningfeng Chen, director, to acquire the remaining shares in the Company in a "going private" transaction for a purchase price of $6.80/ADS, or $0.34 in cash.

The consideration of $6.80/ADS, or $0.34/share, represents a premium of ~29% to the company's closing price on June 19, 2020, and a premium of ~21% to the average closing price of the company during the last 30 trading days.