The bidding competition for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is not over yet. La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has submitted an unsolicited bid of $43.0M in cash plus an additional $16.0 payable under contingent value rights (CVRs).

The board has determined that the offer is superior to Melinta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MLNT) bid of $39.0M in cash plus $16.0M payable under CVRs. Under the terms of their merger agreement, it has notified Melinta that it is considering changing its recommendation to the La Jolla bid or terminating the merger agreement unless it submits a revised offer on or prior to Friday, June 26.

Earlier, Melinta outbid AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) for the company.