Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has won a $23M five-year contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop an analytics system for characterizing and tracking the behavior of vehicles in multiple domains at scale and in near-real time.

“As a leader in Earth Intelligence, Maxar applies the power of machine learning for a range of applications in space and on the ground, enabling game-changing results,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Maxar is honored to continue demonstrating the art of the possible by applying AI/ML techniques to multi-source, multi-domain data to satisfy unique DHS mission needs.”