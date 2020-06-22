Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) French subsidiary, plans to cut a third of the local workforce or 1,233 jobs, two union officials said on Monday, reports Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Nokia France declined to comment.

Nokia acquired Alcatel-Lucent in 2015 for $16.6 billion.

Shares are up more than 69% in the last three months and more than 20% in past six months. Seeking Alpha gives the stock a momentum grade of B-.

The value trend wrote last week that Nokia's "revenues will continue to grow thanks to increased 5G adoption."