Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) inks an agreement with NASA's Johnson Space Center to encourage commercial participation in orbital human spaceflight to the International Space Station while enabling the development of a robust economy in Low Earth Orbit.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Virgin Galactic will develop a new private orbital astronaut readiness program, including identifying candidates interested in purchasing private astronaut missions to the ISS, the procurement of transportation to the ISS, on-orbit resources, and ground resources.

The company notes NASA is seeing greater demand for use of the ISS for scientific and technological research and development, commercial activity, and international collaboration. Private astronaut experiences could range from private citizen expeditions to government-enabled scientific research missions.

"Based on the unsurpassed levels of spaceflight customer commitments we have secured to date, we are proud to share that insight in helping to grow another market for the new space economy. We want to bring the planetary perspective to many thousands of people," says Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

SPCE is 18.03% premarket to $17.70. Shares are up 38% YTD.

Source: Press Release