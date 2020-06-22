Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating V114, its 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Data from PNEU-WAY (V114-018) in adults at least 18 years old with HIV showed an immune response to all 15 serotypes in V114, including serotypes 22F and 33F (serotypes associated with invasive disease worldwide).

Results from PNEU-FLU (V114-021) in healthy adults at least 50 years old showed that V114 can be given simultaneously with the quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

The data, along with results from another Phase 3, V110-029, evaluating Pneumovax-23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) in healthy adults at least 50 years old, were published online at the International Symposium on Pneumococci and Pneumococcal Diseases.