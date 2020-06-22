G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Genor Biopharma Co. announce an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of G1's lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Under the terms of the agreement, G1 will receive an upfront cash payment of $6M, up to $40M in milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from high single to low double digits based on annual net sales of lerociclib.

Genor will have exclusive development and commercialization rights for lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies in certain types of breast and lung cancer.