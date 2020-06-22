Following a thorough and competitive review process, GE's Audit Committee has selected Deloitte as the company's independent auditor for the 2021 fiscal year.

KPMG will continue in its capacity through the completion of its audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and the filing of GE's 2020 annual report on Form 10-K.

GE announced an auditor on Dec. 14, 2018.

"The announcement follows the annual auditor ratification vote at GE’s shareowner meeting in April 2018, which was significantly lower than prior years with approximately 65% of the votes cast in favor of ratifying KPMG’s appointment as GE’s auditor for 2018," the company said at the time. "Since the ratification vote, the Audit Committee has sought feedback from GE shareowners and considered a range of options in response."