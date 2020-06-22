Wells Fargo hikes Gap (NYSE:GPS) straight up to an Overweight ratings after having the retailer slotted at Underweight.

"At a high-level, we believe the company’s fundamental struggles are now well-appreciated by the market, but there are two compelling value unlocks we see as under-appreciated. 1) In conjunction with GPS’s recent ABL debt transaction, the company disclosed real estate value of $1.9B (San Fran HQ, 4 DCs). 2) Athleta (the highest margin and fastest growing concept in the portfolio) is under appreciated; even though athleisure has clearly accelerated due to the pandemic, this has not translated into a value appreciation for the Athleta brand within GPS."

WF also points to the underappreciated real estate value of Gap with the Athleta optionality.

The firm assigns a price target of $19 vs. the average sell-side PT of $10.66. Wells Fargo is now one of only two Gap bulls on the Street.