Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) expects average occupancies for June 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020 to be ~69% at all resorts and 65% at resorts with on-site sales offices.

The performance of retail marketing of vacation packages in the locations opened and VOI sales at the sales offices reopened to date have exceeded expectations.

The company currently anticipates that it will have reopened at least 70 Bass Pro and Cabela’s locations by July 31 and the remaining during 3Q20.

As of May 31, 2020, the company had $246M of unrestricted cash and only $21M of debt maturities due through March 31, 2021.