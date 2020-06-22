Ares (NYSE:ARES) Special Opportunities Fund's final closing was oversubscribed at over $3.5B of commitments relative to its $2.0B target.

Attracted interest from a set of more than 70 limited partners from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and investors included pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, family offices, and private banks.

The ASOF team had been primarily focused on privately negotiated transactions heading into March 2020 with ~$400M deployed, but quickly pivoted with a focus more toward publicly traded investments with ~$1.3B invested and committed by the fund during the market dislocation.

The fund’s $1.7B of invested and committed capital to date is split almost evenly between private and public situations.

