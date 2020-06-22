ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is considering selling a 420-km railway and other infrastructure assets in Canada to reduce debts and strengthen its balance sheet, Financial Times reports.

The steelmaker, which recently raised $2B through a sale of shares and convertible bonds, is weighing a deal to sell the infrastructure assets that service its 24M metric tons/year Mont-Wright iron ore mine in Quebec, according to the report.

Selling either the entire infrastructure entity or a stake in it would help the company achieve its target of reducing net debt to $7B from $9.5B currently.