Citing new product progress, Benchmark upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Hold to Buy with a $60 price target.

After a call with WDC management, analyst Mark Miller says the company "is ramping 18 TB EAMR hard drives and gaining share in the enterprise SSD market."

WDC is also "reporting progress on the ramp of its 112- layer, BiCS5 NAND chip" as competitors face transition challenges, writes Miller.

The analyst expects smartphone demand to improve later this year with the economic recovery and 5G phone ramp.