Visa (NYSE:V) introduces a digital tool to help U.S. financial institutions combat new account fraud, which is estimated to cost $10B a year.

Advanced Identity Score combines Visa's artificial intelligence and predictive machine learning capabilities with application and identity-related data to generate a risk score for new account applications to help reduce fraud, prevent negative impact to brand loyalty and trust, and eliminate operational costs due to remediation.

"As consumers, financial institutions and merchants focus on controlling expenses during uncertain times, the cost of new account fraud in terms of money and time lost can be significant," said Melissa McSherry, senior vice president and global head of Data, Security and Identity Products and Solutions at Visa.

