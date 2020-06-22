Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) expects domestic output to be down 10% in July from an estimated 40% drop this month as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

The Japanese automaker plans to halt six production lines at three vehicle plants for a total of 16 days in July vs. estimated suspension of 25 production lines at 14 plants for a total of 133 days this month.

Toyota anticipates a global production drop of 30% from initial plans for the period from April through the end of July.