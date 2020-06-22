Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reports May monthly unique users increased ~38% sequentially and expects June monthly unique user performance to improve vs. May.

April and May consolidated revenue performance was ~10% of last year's comparable period and expects June revenue to approach 20% of year ago comparable period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2Q20 will be ~$85M and sequential revenue improvement to be seen starting 3Q20.

As of May 31, 2020, the Company had $693M of cash and cash equivalents and expects to remain compliant with its debt covenants in 2020 and through 2021. The company may consider capital raising options in the future.

Q2 results will be out in early August.