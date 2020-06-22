Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) entered into a lease amendment with a subsidiary of Green Leaf Medical in Pennsylvania to fund an additional $30M for the expansion of their cannabis cultivation and processing facilities at the property. Assuming $30M of the additional funding, the total investment in the property will be $43M.

Source: Press Release