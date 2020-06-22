The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) expects Q2 net sales to decrease by a mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y vs. prior outlook to decrease by a low to mid-teens percentage.

The Americas Group net sales are expected to be down by a high-single-digit percentage vs. the previous guidance of down by a low-double-digit to mid-teens percentage; net sales in the Consumer Brands Group to be significantly above the high end of the previous guidance of up by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage; Net sales in the Performance Coatings Group are expected to be in line with the previous guidance of down by a high-teens percentage.

Q2 results will be out on July 28, 2020.