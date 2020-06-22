SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has acquired Come2Play, an Israeli based developer and manager of casual mobile games.

Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer said, "Adding a new genre of evergreen casual games and an incredibly talented team to our portfolio immediately expands our market beyond social casino apps, and enables us to leverage our unique technology and strategies to drive player engagement and grow revenue. We believe that with our support and expertise in user acquisition, analytics and live ops, we will be able to drive new growth behind the Come2Play titles."

Financial details of the transaction undisclosed.