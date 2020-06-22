As more focus turns to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) mid-size SUV, Elon Musk says a 7-seat Model Y should go into production in early Q4.

A recent Model Y teardown indicated that Tesla might be considering a rear-facing third row with the 7-seat Model Y version.

Over the weekend, Musk also said that Tesla has tentatively set September 15 for its annual shareholder meeting and highly-anticipated Battery Day event.