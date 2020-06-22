Dosing underway in SpringWorks' early-stage combination study in multiple myeloma

Jun. 22, 2020 7:53 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX), GSKSWTX, GSKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) doses first patient in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating its investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) investigational anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) antibody-drug conjugate, belantamab mafodotin, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The nirogacestat and belantamab mafodotin combination is being evaluated as a sub-study in GSK’s ongoing DREAMM-5 platform trial.
  • The Phase 1b combination trial is being advanced subject to a global clinical trial collaboration agreement that both the companies signed in June 2019.
  • The study will include two parts, a dose exploration phase and a cohort expansion phase.
