Dosing underway in SpringWorks' early-stage combination study in multiple myeloma
Jun. 22, 2020 7:53 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX), GSKSWTX, GSKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) doses first patient in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating its investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) investigational anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) antibody-drug conjugate, belantamab mafodotin, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- The nirogacestat and belantamab mafodotin combination is being evaluated as a sub-study in GSK’s ongoing DREAMM-5 platform trial.
- The Phase 1b combination trial is being advanced subject to a global clinical trial collaboration agreement that both the companies signed in June 2019.
- The study will include two parts, a dose exploration phase and a cohort expansion phase.