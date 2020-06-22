Saying the Street undervalues Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) growth potential, Wells Fargo raises the company's price target from $205 to $250.

The firm writes that Wall Street "underappreciates how Splunk is opening up its aperture so that Splunk can be used in more places," including "data in motion, data from any source, and machine learning anywhere."

Wells Fargo calls Splunk's valuation "compelling" due to the amount of renewable revenue and the medium term growth potential for recurring revenue.

Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating on Splunk. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.