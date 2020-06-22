American Express (NYSE:AXP) falls 1.9% in premarket trading after UBS downgrades American Express to Sell from Neutral, noting that travel and entertainment spending by affluent customers is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon.

Cuts 2021-2022 EPS estimate to 10-15% below the Street.

Sees "risk of erosion in its consumer value proposition that may require more substantial changes to its product offering."

Makes UBS more bearish than the Quant rating of Neutral; and goes against the Wall St. analysts' average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 15 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Compare AXP's price return with those of peers Capital One and Discover.