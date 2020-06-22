Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has enhanced its liquidity position by executing an $850M three-year secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility) with a syndicate of banks expiring in June 2023 and replacing the existing unsecured revolving credit facility allowing for borrowings up to $250M.

Gustavo Arnal, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer stated, "An important focus as we transform our Company is to ensure liquidity and to improve cash flow generation. The Company went into the COVID-19 pandemic with a healthy cash position. This new ABL facility, in combination with actions being taken to drive cash flow, are enabling a more robust balance sheet."

The Company expects ~95% of its total store fleet to re-open by the end of this week and nearly all stores to re-open by July 2020.