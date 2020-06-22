China buys two carbon-neutral LNG cargoes from Shell

Jun. 22, 2020 8:01 AM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO), RDS.ACEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) agrees to buy two "carbon neutral" liquefied natural gas cargoes from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) for delivery to China, marking the country's first such gas imports.
  • Cnooc plans to auction the cargoes on the Shanghai petroleum and natural gas exchange to provide downstream gas users with the opportunity to decarbonize their use of LNG.
  • Carbon credits from various projects including Shell-supported projects in China's Qinghai and Xinjiang provinces will fully offset carbon dioxide emissions from producing the gas up to the final consumption of the two cargoes, Shell says.
