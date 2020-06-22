Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) -1.5% reports prelim April and May net sales of $526.5M vs. $712.5M in the prior year period.

April and May GAAP EPS slide to $(0.84) vs. $(0.62).

April and May free cash flow was negative $110.5M from $82M in the prior year.

Net debt as on May 31 rose to 2,044.2M from 1,753.1M in December 2019.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue guidance at $3.7B-$3.9B vs. $4.41B in FY19 and consensus revenue of $3.78B. Forex and divestiture impact of $120M and $80M respectively.

Adj. EBITDA of $400M-$410M, up 10% Y/Y.

Gross savings of $130M from its DN Now initiatives. Additional savings of $80M-$100M from recurring and one-time savings.

Free cash flow to break even.