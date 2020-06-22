The first patient has been treated in Heat Biologics' (NASDAQ:HTBX) first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PTX-35, the first antibody product candidate.

This study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to standard of care.

The objectives of the study include safety evaluation, determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose as well as exploratory analyses of clinical benefit and immunological effect of PTX-35.

This trial is supported by a $15.2M grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.